How Will Dragon Ball Super End the Granolah Arc?

How will Dragon Ball Super end its current Granolah Arc? It's a big question in the Dragon Ball fandom right now, as fans are speculating and wondering about which direction the climax of the arc will go in – as well as what the larger point of the arc is. "Granolah The Survivor" has been one of the longest-running arcs in Dragon Ball Super – and one whose focus has taken some serious detours into the deeper mythology of Dragon Ball, not to mention the personal backstory of Goku and his father, Bardock.

At this point, it's hard to know what the Granolah Arc's real point and purpose is – and therefore, how it will turn out is an equally mysterious question to try and answer.

The current Dragon Ball Super arc is named "Granolah The Survivor", and so it seemed from the outset that the narrative direction of the story arc was clear: introducing and developing the new character Granolah of Planet Cereal, and forging a connection between him, Goku, and Vegeta. And, for much of the Granolah Arc's run, that seemed to be exactly the case: the story not only introduced Granolah and his unique powers, it also wove Granolah's backstory into the deeper history of the Saiyan race, the Freeza Force, and specifically Goku's father, Bardock.

At the same time, when Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc finally hit the pivotal subplot of a flashback to Bardock's battle with new villain Gas (while saving Granolah as a young boy) that things got truly muddled. The Granolah Arc had included some clear seeds for both Goku and Vegeta's next power-ups, and the Bardock Flashback subplot has pretty much fed that lane of the story exclusively, while literally and figuratively sidelining the titular Granolah (he got bodied by Gas).

Right now, a lot of fans are wondering which fighter will even be the "chosen one" that beats Gas? Dragon Ball tradition demands Goku step up and finish the fight his father started; however, Vegeta has reinvented himself as a Saiyan warrior and is fighting the battle on Cereal to atone for his people's legacy of violence and destruction. Then there is that Granolah guy, who needs to win this fight in order to come full-circle in his own story arc and avenge his people, his planet, and his own mother from the villains (The Heeters).

There is a way for Dragon Ball Super to bring Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah together to win the fight in a three-way tag-team battle – but what then? Even when Gas inevitably goes down, there are still the rest of the Heeters family to round up on Planet Cereal and deal with. A lot of Dragon Ball fans have also criticized Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc for leaning on Freeza's name and legacy so heavily, without making the evil overlord an active part of the story.

The Granolah Arc was unique in that it is the rare Dragon Ball Super story arc to get itself in motion based on the fallout of the previous arc (Galactic Patrol Prisoner). Given the tightening framework of Dragon Ball Super's run within the time frame of Dragon Ball Z's ending, it would make sense for the Granolah Arc to deliver a partial ending to the immediate story, while saving larger developments of Goku and Vegeta's new Saiyan awakening, or Freeza's involvement, for the next arc.

How do you think Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc will end? Let us know in the comments!