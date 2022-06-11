Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Visits Bulma, Majin Buu and More

✖

Dragon Ball Super is getting ready for its full launch in theaters across Japan in just a couple more weeks, and it has released a new promo for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero visiting many of the characters who will be popping up such as Bulma, Majin Buu, and more! This next major feature film is the first new anime release for the franchise in quite some time, and that means fans will get to reunite with some of their favorites. But at the same time, these favorites will be getting some new looks for the occasion as it's been a few years since the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

While Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan will definitely be taking the center stage of all of the action and intrigue this time around, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will also feature many more of the Earth ancillary cast since the main fight will be involving all of them in some way. Toei Animation is getting ready for the new movie's release by showing off more and more, and this latest promo might be short but it's our first full look at how Bulma and some of the others look in motion. You can check it out below:

Their actual role in the movie is still very much a mystery at this point, but it seems like each of the characters will be pulled into the climax of the film. It's just hard to tell what that might be. Thankfully it won't be too long before we get some actual answers as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on June 11th, and will be officially hitting theaters around the world later this Summer. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How do you feel about the newest look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Which of the new character designs are your favorite so far? What are you hoping to see go down in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!