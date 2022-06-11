Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Passes $69 Million at Global Box Office

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might have fallen from the number one spot at the North American box office, pulling in over $20 million dollars in its first weekend in the West. With the film continuing to play on the silver screen around the world, the profits for the story focusing on Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the Red Ribbon Army are continuing to skyrocket. It will be interesting to see how the latest movie following the Z-Fighters will climb before its time in theaters comes to an end.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sits at over $69 million dollars worldwide, meaning that it still has to catch up to its predecessor, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film that officially brought the Legendary Super Saiyan into Dragon Ball's official canon ended its theatrical run with over $115 million dollars worldwide, meaning that the latest movie will need to make nearly double what it has brought in. While Broly does return in the events of Super Hero, the Legendary Super Saiyan isn't an antagonist, rather, he is training alongside Goku and Vegeta on the planet of Beerus and Whis, meaning that he could have a role in the future of the Shonen franchise.

The future of Dragon Ball Super in animation is still something of a mystery, but the creative minds behind the latest film have confirmed that work is already underway when it comes to a new project on the horizon. While the story of this new project hasn't been confirmed, it comes as a relief to Dragon Ball fans. On the television front, Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm if its series will return to the airwaves, though with the Granolah Arc recently coming to an end in the manga, there is plenty of material that has yet to be adapted.

As it stands, it doesn't appear as though Super Hero will come close to overtaking the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, two of the biggest anime films in recent memory, though we have seen crazier things happen in the past.

How high do you think Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will go? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.