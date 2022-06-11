Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Hidden Characters With New Trailer

Dragon Ball Super has been taking over theaters overseas since it launched in Japan earlier this Summer, and with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero now starting to dominate theaters in international territories, the feature film has released a new trailer showing off all of the hidden characters not yet shown in any of the previous promotional materials. With fans all over the world getting their first. chance to check out what happened during the new movie, this newest trailer is a final big push for those who have yet to see it as it shows off many of the new fights, characters, and power ups seen throughout.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the first new anime entry in the franchise since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and fans have been flocking to it to see what is next for Gohan and Piccolo. The two of them take on the main fight this time around and unlock some powerful new forms in order to take on some surprising new Androids. One of which is actually a major "returning" villain who has popped up with a huge new form. You can check out Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment's hidden characters trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now hitting theaters across North America and other international territories, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious as to how the movie turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the movie here.

There has yet to be any word given on just how long Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be running through theaters, but given its success for the past weeks, it's likely going to be around for a while. Still, you really shouldn't hesitate if you wanted to check it out for yourself!