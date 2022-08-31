Dragon Ball Super Animator Teases Their Return to the Anime

Dragon Ball Super is back on the big screen, and its return to theaters has reminded fans worldwide why Goku never goes out of style. The show's latest film is a box-office hit, and with its manga taking a short hiatus, all eyes are on the anime's future. After all, it has been years since our favorite Saiyans commanded the small screen, and a recent update from one animator has fans begging for an anime revival.

The update comes courtesy of Chikashi Kubota, a well-known animator and director in the anime industry. Dragon Ball fans know the artist best for their work on 'Broly' and 'Super Hero' in recent years. And when asked if they might return to the franchise in future projects, Kubota had solid news to share.

Thank you !!

I'll be back. — 久保田誓 (@kubo_chika) August 22, 2022

The animator said he'll "be back" for future Dragon Ball projects, and of course, the news has left fans feeling good. Kubota not only has a solid track record with the IP but other popular series to boot. From Attack on Titan to FLCL and One-Punch Man, Kubota has worked on some of the best anime on the market. So if he wants to carry on his gig with Dragon Ball, the artist is more than welcome.

Of course, the animator's comment has fans all but begging for Toei Animation to resume work on a Dragon Ball TV series. The anime brought its last run to a close in March 2018 ahead of the first Dragon Ball Super movie. Since then, there has been no word on a new series or revival despite a number of rumors. Now, a second movie has joined the IP since the show's end, and we still have no word on a TV comeback. But given Dragon Ball's financial boons, you can bet Toei Animation will want to keep Goku around for as long as possible.

