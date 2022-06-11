Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Art Gives Gohan's New Form a '90s Makeover

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is out now, and fans in Japan are flocking to see the anime's big comeback. After all, the movie puts its focus on Gohan and Piccolo rather than its usual Saiyan tag-team. Dragon Ball Super promised to take its leads to new heights this year, and it delivered in spades. And now, Gohan's new form is going viral thanks to one artist and their '90s makeover.

So, please be warned! There are massive spoilers below for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Proceed with caution.

The piece in question comes from Instagram courtesy of artist Save Point Retro Gaming (_savepoint_) as you can see below. It was there they decided to give Gohan's new Ultimate form a classic makeover, and the aesthetic suits Goku's son just fine.

As you can tell, Gohan looks very different with this form thanks to its red-white color scheme. The hero's usual Ultimate state is given a white dye job that extends to Gohan's brows. As for his eyes, the hero has blood-red irises, and his forehead protrudes outward more than usual. It's worth stressing this state is not a Super Saiyan form even with all these color changes. Dragon Ball Super makes it clear this shift stems from Ultimate Gohan as a base, so you can imagine how strong our hero is like this.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Details International Release Dates | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Originally Focused on a Different Lead | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Cast for English Dub

Of course, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero makes brings Final Ultimate Gohan to life in CG, but this 2D rendering feels just as right. Now, the question stands whether or not the anime will continue using this power boost. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is considered canon, after all. And once Vegeta sees this new power, well – you can bet he will want to spar Gohan ASAP.

What do you think about Gohan's new transformation? Do you think the Ultimate upgrade suits the Saiyan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.