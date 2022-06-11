Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Its Original Lead

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally here, and fans in Japan are flocking to theaters in honor of the comeback. After all, the movie marks the anime's first outing since Broly made his return in 2018. This time, Gohan and Piccolo are at the helm, and a new chat with the film's producers reveals the pair were not originally meant to head the flick.

The update comes from Akio Iyoku himself as the film's executive producer did an interview for the anime's official website. It was there the exec was asked about the tag-team leads, and Iyoku admitted Dragon Ball's creator did not intend for Gohan to join Piccolo at the front.

"Actually, [Akira] Toriyama-sensei's original idea was for just Piccolo to be the lead, but I pushed for Gohan, so the two of them ended up as co-stars," he shared.

As you can imagine, this update took some fans by surprise. Piccolo and Gohan are certainly close, so it is hard to imagine the Namekian taking a leading role without his protege at hand. However, that is what Toriyama originally wanted when he began drafting this film's plot. Iyoku was able to convince Toriyama to include Gohan in the end, so Piccolo did not have to bear the brunt of this movie on his own.

Soon, fans will get the chance to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for themselves outside of Japan. Crunchyroll has already announced a slew of international releases for the film including in the United States. The anime comeback will land stateside this August, so fans can decide then if adding Gohan was the right move or not.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Super tidbit? Do you think Piccolo needs his own solo adventure...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.