Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Worldwide Release Dates

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has already arrived in the East, with the story of the film revolving around Gohan and Piccolo squaring off against the return of the Red Ribbon Army set to hit North America this summer. However, if you live outside of North America and Japan, there's a good chance that you might have this next chapter in the Shonen franchise coming your way as well as Crunchyroll has revealed a number of dates when fans around the world can expect the anime film to hit their shores.

There are plenty of spoilers that are hitting the internet as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero continues to play in Japanese theaters, with new characters and transformations set to arrive in this huge battle. While the television series for the Shonen franchise has yet to reveal when or if it will be making a comeback, there are some serious revelations in this new film that are sure to affect more than a few Z-Fighters in the future.

Crunchyroll revealed new release dates for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with countries such as Mexico, Australia, India, South Korea, and many others set to hit the silver screen:

August 18 in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay August 19 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom*, Ireland*, South Africa, Zambia, Vietnam August 26 in India, Indonesia August 30 in Malaysia, Brunei August 31 in the Philippines September 1 in Singapore September 8 in Taiwan September 15 in South Korea September 29 in Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao Additional global release dates for the film will be announced soon.

In the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Goku and Vegeta are currently fighting against the member of the Heeters, Gas, following their venture into the past to learn more about the father of Goku, Bardock. With the storyline giving Vegeta a new transformation in Ultra Ego and continuing to see Goku perfect Ultra Instinct, it should be interesting to see how Gohan and Piccolo will stack up to the two full-blooded Saiyans in the future of the Shonen franchise.

Via Crunchyroll Press Release