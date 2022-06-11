Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals English Dub Cast

✖

Dragon Ball Super has finally returned with a new feature film release now screening across theaters in Japan, and is gearing up for the full worldwide release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with the reveal of its English dub cast. Fans have been anxious to see the new feature film ever since it was first announced to be in the works, and that anticipation has only started to heat up even more as the new movie is making its way through Japan. With the movie getting ready for its full worldwide release in just a couple more months, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has detailed the cast for the English dub.

The cast for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's English dub (coinciding with the first dubbed trailer for the film) announced by Crunchyroll includes the new additions of Zach Aguilar as Dr. Hedo, Aleks Le as Gamma 1, Zeno Robinson as Gamma 2, Charles Martinet as Magenta, Jason Marnocha as Carmine. They'll be joining the returning cast of Kyle Hebert as Son Gohan, Christopher R. Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta, Sean Schemmel as Son Goku, Robert McCollum as Son Goten, Monica Rial as Bulma, Sonny Strait as Krillin, Eric Vale as Trunks, Kara Edwards as Videl, and Jeannie Tirado as Pan.

You can check out the English dubbed trailer below:

With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now screening across theaters in Japan and will be releasing in North America on August 19th with other international release dates to follow. Thankfully it won't be too much longer before the rest of the world gets to see the new movie in action either. As for what to expect when it does hit, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease the new movie as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

