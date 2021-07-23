Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie Gives Piccolo Big Upgrade

✖

Dragon Ball Super has given Piccolo a big upgrade for the next big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Toei Animation first announced that the next film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise was in the works earlier this Spring, but unfortunately all they had confirmed about the new project at that point was that it featured new designs, story, and a script from original series creator Akira Toriyama. Not only that, but production on the film had apparently begun before Dragon Ball Super: Broly even hit theaters in 2018. Now we have gotten our best look for this new movie yet.

Taking the virtual stage for Comic-Con @ Home 2021 for a special panel, Toei Animation confirmed the new Dragon Ball Super movie is officially titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While there were few details about what we can expect to see from the new film in terms of plot, we have seen choice updates for the characters since we last have seen them in action in Broly. The biggest thus far has to be for Piccolo, who has gotten an unexpected upgrade with a house for the film:

lol Piccolo has a house in the new #DragonBallSuper movie! pic.twitter.com/VCDv4nMZ9E — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 23, 2021

The panel did not reveal much in terms of settings for the film, but one key location detailed by Masako Nozawa (the voice behind Son Goku), Akio Iyoku (executive producer of the Dragon Ball series, and editor for creator Akira Toriyama), and Norihiro Hayashida (Dragon Ball's TV animation producer) was actually Piccolo's house. They rightfully pointed out that we have never seen Piccolo's house in the series before, but where he lives is based on the same structures we had seen for Namekian homes on Planet Namek. And we'll get to see how it looks on the inside at some point.

This is a notable upgrade because together with the first designs revealed for Piccolo, Krillin, and Pan tease that we'll be seeing a much more slice of life adventure this time around for the more Earth faring cast. If we get to see Piccolo's home, Krillin at work, and Pan even going to school, it further separates itself from the intensity of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Then again, this could just be a location we see for a single scene before heading to space or the final battle location.

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releasing in Japan in 2022, we'll have tons of time to try and figure out just what we will get to see with this next big movie. But what do you think of Piccolo owning a home? Did it ever bother you that he had only been seen meditating in random locations before? Does it say for how much time has passed if Piccolo has gotten comfortable on Earth? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!