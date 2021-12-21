Dragon Ball Star Teases Gohan’s Super Hero Battle

Masako Nozawa has been the voice of Son Goku since the early days of Dragon Ball, with Dragon Ball Z adding new voices to her resume as the Z Fighter’s sons in Gohan and Goten. Set to return as both Goku and Gohan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, this year’s Jump Festa allowed the voice actor to share one of her lines with fans, that might hint at the origins of the upcoming villain that associates with the Red Ribbon Army.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive next April in theaters in Japan, placing the spotlight on not just Gohan, but the likes of Piccolo, Krillin, Bulma, and some of the other Shonen characters that don’t just happen to have the names Goku and Vegeta. With the upcoming film giving Gohan an aesthetic that is closer to the look he harbors in the pages of the Dragon Ball Super manga, fans are anxious to see how the hybrid Z Fighter is set to take on a new threat from the Red Ribbon Army, as the villains appear to hold similarities to the villains of old.

During the Jump Festa panel focusing on the new Dragon Ball Super film, voice actor Masako Nozawa read a line as Son Gohan, hinting that the new villains from the Red Ribbon Army might in fact be androids, continuing the long tradition of having the Z Fighters battle against the powerful automatons:

“You’re not a robot…an android then?” Nozawa stated before asking how she did with the audience present at this year’s Jump Festa.

The upcoming film is clearly following the manga moreso than the events of the anime, which made a number of changes from the Dragon Ball Super television series. Gohan employing the Super Saiyan transformation rather than his Ultimate Form is certainly a departure, and it will be interesting to see if any of the other changes that were in the manga primarily will find their way into this new movie.

