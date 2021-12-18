Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New Trailer, Release Date

Dragon Ball has been no stranger in creating feature-length films for its franchise, with most of the movies in Dragon Ball Z taking place outside of the main continuity. However, Dragon Ball Super is changing things up from its predecessor as its movies continue to play a huge role in the lore, as Jump Festa gives us a new look at the movie dropping next year that will further explore characters like Gohan, Piccolo, Pan, and Krillin to name a few.

As you can see below, the trailer begins easily enough with the Red Ribbon Army back in action. A slew of baddies are shown including two curious fighters known only as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These so-called heroes seem to be bankrolled by the army, and they try to take a hit on Piccolo before the trailer goes wild. Everyone should know better than to ambush the Namekian, but some never learn…

https://twitter.com/Renaldo_Saiyan/status/1472111271319326724?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As the clip continues, Dragon Ball Super fans are introduced to Goku and Vegeta as well as Pan in short fight clips. However, it is Gohan who fans see the most. The hero is all business as he faces a ton of foes at one point, and he is wearing Piccolo’s white cape. Complete with his Mystic Form, Goku hasn’t looked this battle-ready since Dragon Ball Z, and the trailer’s end teases a big power-up from Gohan to boot.

I mean, you know what they say and all. Like father, like son? That describes Goku and Gohan even if Chi-Chi doesn’t want to admit it.

Clearly, Gohan will play a large role in this movie, and this new trailer proves as much. Fans will find out even more about his return as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero approaches its debut. After all, the movie is slated to drop in Japan on April 22, 2022.

What do you think about this latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Are you happy to see Gohan take over the spotlight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.