Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teases a Botched Fusion Dance

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been teasing the return of Fusion for the new movie, but it seems like fans should be expecting a major botch instead! The next entry in Dragon Ball Super’s anime franchise will finally be bringing back some of the fan favorites we have wanted to see in action, and with its primary focus on Earth, the battles have introduced plenty of new opportunities to showcase some of the other characters in the midst of battle. This includes a potential part to play for Goten and Trunks, who are getting a major teenager makeover for the new movie too.

The producers and director behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently opened up about the new movie during a special online event, and it was here that they not only revealed the first look at the new teenage Goten and Trunks designs but alluded to the fact that Fusion would be playing a role in the film. But as quickly as they teased that, they also dropped some major hints that the Fusion Dance between the two might not be as successful as they (or fans) would hope.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A closer look at #DragonBallSuper's teenage Goten and Trunks! pic.twitter.com/ERIl6yOIUS — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) February 19, 2022

As fans have pointed out by glancing at the newest poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Goten and Trunks appear to do the Fusion Dance but their fingers are not aligned properly. While many suspect it could be just a playful pose, director Tetsuro Kodama confirmed that they would indeed attempt a fusion, “Well when it comes to Goten and Trunks, Fusion is only natural.” But producer Akio Iyoku further emphasizes that it might not be a correct fusion or the kind of teenage Gotenks fans are hoping to see.

“When it comes to these two, they’re going to do the Fusion at some point,” Iyoku began before dropping the cryptic hint of, “I’m not sure how that’ll play out in the film, but if they’re both there, they might have done it.” Coupled with the fact that some spoilery new promotional materials seem to further confirm an appearance from a particular type of Gotenks, and it seems like we’re heading for a major Goten and Trunks failure as the heated battles on Earth continue around them.

It would make sense given they likely haven’t been training, but what do you think? Are you hoping to see Gotenks in full with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Would you be alright if it was just this botched version of the Fusion Dance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!