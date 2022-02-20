Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Up Return of the Fusion Dance

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just a few months out from its debut, and that means the movie is ready to kick things into overdrive. With the Red Ribbon Army ready to attack, our heroes will spend much of this movie proving how well they can protect Earth. Gohan and Piccolo will lead the charge, but we know Goten and Trunks will also be around. And thanks to a new poster, it seems like Gotenks might join the party as well!

After all, the latest poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does nod to the technique. The visual nods to everyone from Goku to Pan and even Android 18 before shifting its eye to two new sights. Goten and Trunks are looking brand-new thanks to their older makeovers, and the friends are shown posing side by side.

https://twitter.com/DbsHype/status/1495180879659995144?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, the pose should be familiar since Goten and Trunks are bent as if performing a Fusion Dance. Goten is to the left with two fingers outstretched, and Trunks is the same on the right. However, their fingers are not perfectly aligned, so fans know what that means. Their attempt to perform the Fusion Dance here isn’t going to work out, so Gotenks isn’t going to come around just yet.

Fans are hoping the pair get their act together at some point in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as you can imagine. There are few fighters stronger than Gotenks in the franchise, and fans would kill to see the fusion all grown. After all, Gotenks was shown at his prime during the Buu Saga, so he is due for a check-up. This poster suggests such a comeback is possible, so here’s to hoping the best friends are practicing their Fusion Dance these days.

What do you think about this latest look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? How do you want Gotenks to play into this new movie?