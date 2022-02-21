Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Teases Teenage Gotenks Arrival

One of the producers behind Dragon Ball Super’s next big movie has shared a major tease for a teenage Gotenks appearance in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Toei Animation will finally be bringing back Dragon Ball Super for its first new anime release in four long years, and soon fans will get to see a whole new side of the Dragon Ball world. It’s been revealed through promotional materials that years have passed since the end of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and that means many of the returning characters are getting some major makeovers for the new movie.

Two of the returning favorites for the new movie are Trunks and Goten, and the new movie will be providing some brand new looks for the two. The two of them have been aged up to their teenager years, and as teased on the newest poster for the movie the two of them might be attempting the Fusion Dance once more. As producer behind the film Akio Iyoku had noted further, we might actually get to see a teenage Gotenks if everything works out as it should.

Speaking during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Super Stage online panel, producer Akio Iyoku was asked whether or not Goten and Trunks’ attempted Fusion Dance meant we would be seeing a teenage Gotenks and gave quite the elusive response, “When it comes to these two, they’re going to do the Fusion at some point. I’m not sure how that’ll play out in the film, but if they’re both there, they might have done it.” This does raise some major eyebrows as to whether or not fans will get to see the Fusion Dance make its full return.

As many fans have pointed out, a closer look at Goten and Trunks in the poster sees them playfully do the Fusion Dance incorrectly. Their fingers don’t line up, and this might play into Iyoku’s quote. Iyoku mentions that he’s “not sure” how it will play out and that they “might” do it, so this could be a major swerve as Goten and Trunks might want get into the battle but do so incorrectly. The two of them are likely no longer training as much anymore, so a Fusion Dance miss just might be on the table.

What do you think? Are you hoping to see Teenage Gotenks in the next Dragon Ball Super movie? What are you hoping to see from Goten and Trunks in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero overall?