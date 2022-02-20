Dragon Ball Super Reveals Teenage Goten and Trunks With New First Look

Dragon Ball Super has revealed a whole new look for Goten and Trunks as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be bringing the two of them back as teenagers! With the newest movie confirmed to take place several years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans had been wondering how characters had aged after seeing a first look at Pan’s older self. This got fans wondering whether or not Goten and Trunks could possibly be making an appearance as well despite the two of them not being confirmed for the new movie just yet.

Previously teased as mysterious new additions to the film being kept under wraps with the upcoming release of some notable new merchandise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero officially confirmed that Goten and Trunks will be making their return in the upcoming movie. They will be shown in a whole new way, however, as they have been aged up along with the rest of the cast in the newest poster released for the film. You can check out a much closer look at their new designs below:

A closer look at #DragonBallSuper's teenage Goten and Trunks! pic.twitter.com/ERIl6yOIUS — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) February 19, 2022

There are many things to be excited about seeing Goten and Trunks involved with the new movie, and the fact that they will be much older teases that they’ll have something to do this time. Given that the fights will be focused on Earth this time around (with Gohan and Piccolo being touted as the main heroes in the upcoming movie), Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might have some more surprises in store than we might expect. But the biggest tease is their fusion dance.

While a teenage Gotenks would definitely make for a fun surprise, seeing that the two of them aren’t aligned properly might mean we’ll be seeing them relegated to more gags again. But thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we can see for ourselves as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters in Japan on April 22nd and is now scheduled for a release in North America some time this Summer.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Goten and Trunks’ teenager designs? What are you hoping to see from the two in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!