Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Explains Where New Movie Fits Into Manga's Canon

Dragon Ball Super is now tearing its way through theaters across Japan, and the producer behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has explained some new details about where the movie fits into the manga's canon. When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was first announced to be in the works, it was confirmed that series creator Akira Toriyama began work on the film shortly before Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit theaters. This had fans wondering about how the movie would fit into the overall timeline of the franchise considering that the manga has continued with brand new arcs far beyond where the anime ended.

In an interview for Shueisha's V-Jump magazine to celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and the latest chapter of the manga series (as detailed by @Cipher_db on Twitter), producer behind the film Akio Iyoku opened up about where the new movie fits into the manga's canon. Clarifying a bit more about the timeline for the franchise overall, Iyoku explained that the anime film and the manga are actually on a "parallel" set of stories with the freedom to experiment for each release of the series.

"Between this film and Toyotaro-sensei's manga, we currently have two lines of Dragon Ball Super running," Iyoku began. "To begin with, the film is written purely as a sequel to [Dragon Ball Super: Broly]. We wanted to pick up on and meet the expectations of everyone who's stuck with Dragon Ball so far, along the lines of, 'It'd be neat this happened,' or 'I hope this kind of character shows up.'" Continuing further, Iyoku then explained about how it ties into the manga releases for the series.

"And in [V-Jump's] pages, we have the continuing story of Goku and Vegeta. We'll see new strong enemies show up, and new stories, and events will continue to progress," Iyoku explained. "Of course Toriyama diligently oversees the storylines for the manga too, so it's like we have events running in parallel. In terms of timeline placement, we try to not build things in too strictly-we'd like to leave margins in the story, to allow for a greater degree of freedom."

Then Iyoku gives an example of how both releases can experiment, "For example, Broly himself was an anime-original character who was brought into the world of the main series by Toriyama's own hand, and it's precisely those kinds of margins being left in the world of the fiction that was allowed for and experiment in the first place. To put it simply, 'Things are more interesting this way!'"

