Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Confirms Film’s Timeline

When does the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie take place? We now have the official timeline confirmed – especially regarding one key detail: Super Hero’s position in the Dragon Ball Super

timeline relative to its predecessor, Dragon Ball Super: Broly! During the new featurette “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Highlights Explained” we get some facts about the second Dragon Ball Super movie, including the following about when it takes place in the timeline:

“First of all, the story is set on Earth… After the fierce battle with Broly! But, peace didn’t last for long!”

Hardcore Dragon Ball fans have been very curious to see how this Super Hero movie handles the increasingly complex Dragon Ball canon timeline. Since Dragon Ball Z’s ending is still the furtherst point on the canon timeline, all events of Dragon Ball Super have to occur within that frame (unless there’s a time jump).

Then there’s the balancing act of the continuing Dragon Ball Super manga, which has been running for years now while the anime has only produced the Broly and Super Hero movies. Significant things are happening in the current “Granolah Arc” that would be impossible for Super Hero to ignore – so good thing that we won’t have to untie that knot, given how Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is approaching its story.

If anything, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero may turn out to be some nice backfill to better help connect the manga back to the anime.

The Dragon Ball Super anime series ended with the Tournament of Power Arc, which was immediately followed by the Broly movie. The Dragon Ball Super manga was vague on the timing between the events of Broly and the start of the next series storyline (manga only), the Moro Arc. The current Granolah Arc actually began from the fallout of the Moro Arc, which only leaves a nice tight window of time before the Moro Arc for this Super Hero storyline to happen.

The “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga” that introduced Moro began with Goku and Vegeta training intensely within the Gravity Training room, as both are determined to unlock the sort of powers (Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan Blue Super Saiyan Evolved, respectively) they tapped into during the Tournament of Power. That’s an easy enough premise to spin into either Goku and Vegeta being away training during Super Hero – or the pair being taken down in a way (to create Cell?) that provides the fire for them to reach the new levels they do in the Moro and Granolah Arcs.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will open in Japanese theaters on June 11th.