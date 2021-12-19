Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Details on Its Newest Androids

Dragon Ball Super will be introducing new androids to fans with the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Fans have been eagerly anticipating finding out more about the next major movie release in the Dragon Ball Super franchise ever since Toei Animation confirmed it was in the works earlier this year. Scheduled for a release in Japan next year, fans had previously seen very little about the upcoming project as it teases some returning foes, brand new foes, and some major fights to come. Now it has been confirmed that some of these new foes will be very familiar.

Toei Animation took the stage at Jump Festa 2022 to reveal the best look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero yet, and that included a much better look at the movie’s big foes, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Not only was it further confirmed that this new duo was a creation of the Red Ribbon Army, it was also confirmed that these two characters are new Android foes that Gohan and Piccolo will need to deal with in the new movie. Which means new Red Ribbon Army Androids!

This is further emphasized by the first synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as well, which includes the tease of new group that’s touting themselves as an updated Red Ribbon Army who have created these two new Android foes touted as the “mightiest” Androids ever, “The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.” This makes these new additions all the more intriguing.

It was also confirmed during the Jump Festa panel that Gamma 1 will be voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Trafalgar Law in One Piece) and Gamma 2 will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami in Death Note), so these Androids will have some heavy hitters behind them as well. What’s most notable, however, is that these Android foes are touting themselves as the heroes while Gohan and the others are the villains in the situation. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how the fights shake out.

