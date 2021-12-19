Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie’s First Synopsis Released

Dragon Ball Super has shared the first synopsis for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Fans have been waiting to see what was next from the Dragon Ball Super anime following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and we finally got out answer earlier this year when Toei Animation confirmed they were currently working on a new movie with a planned release next year. This turned out to be Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and we recently got the fullest look yet at what to expect from the new feature film as it gets closer and closer to its launch in Japan.

As part of the presentation for the film during Jump Festa 2022, Toei Animation released a full trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This newest trailer gave fans a good look at what to expect from the upcoming film as it teases how Gohan, Piccolo, and perhaps even Pan are getting into the center of the action as the Red Ribbon Army starts operating again. To help better get a grasp of the upcoming movie’s story, Toei Animation has also shared the first synopsis for the movie hyping up some of those curious details.

Toei Animation describes Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such (as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter), “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’! The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.” This is the part of the story fans were able to gleam from the previous teaser trailer, but the juicy tease comes after.

It seems these new Androids (which were fully cast during the presentation as well) will be seeing themselves in a much different light than expected, “They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!” So what do you think?

How do you feel about the first synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? How are you liking the look of the new movie so far? What are you hoping to see happen?