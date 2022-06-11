Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.

The Red Ribbon Army had somewhat humble beginnings, with the criminal organization having a few low-powered androids, assassins, and wild technology to back their plan of taking over the world. With Goku stopping them as a child, they were able to return somewhat thanks to the machinations of Dr. Gero, the mad scientist responsible not just for the creation of Androids 16, 17, and 18, but the nefarious biological nightmare known as Cell. While Cell hasn't officially been confirmed to return to the movie, you can see the Dragon Ball Z villain in this flashback sequence, given a re-imagining using the current art style of the Shonen franchise.

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero released the opening scene that walks fans through the events of both the original Dragon Ball series and Dragon Ball Z, preparing for the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the androids that they plan on pitting against the Z-Fighters in their new bid to take over the world:

Though Goku was one of the first Z-Fighters to fight against the criminal organization, Super Hero will see Son and Vegeta sitting out this battle as they train on Beerus' planet alongside the legendary Super Saiyan Broly. With Gohan and Piccolo set to take the reins of combat for this upcoming Shonen film, expect some major changes to the future of the series from Akira Toriyama as a result. Needless to say, there are plenty of Dragon Ball fans that will be checking out this new adventure when it arrives in theaters around the world later this summer.

What do you think of the opening of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.