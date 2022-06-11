Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Takes Fans on a Tour of Piccolo's House

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters in North America on August 19th, with the Shonen film having already arrived in theaters in Japan to tell the story of Gohan and Piccolo taking on the Red Ribbon Army and its newest androids. With the movie already having numerous spoilers arrive online thanks to its release in Japan, the franchise is giving fans an inside look into the house of Piccolo, the former Demon King's domicile which is being introduced in the movie as the Namekian is set to see some major changes as a result of this story.

Piccolo has been a character within the Dragon Ball franchise that has perhaps changed the most in comparison to many of the other heroes and villains that have appeared over the decades. First appearing as an old Demon King that was seeking to take control of the world and had no problem eliminating anyone in his way, the Namekian has since merged with his older self, Kami, and worked toward protecting the Earth thanks to the positive influence of Son Gohan. With marketing material for Super Hero showing that Piccolo is set to receive a new transformation, the next movie in the series is sure to have a major effect on the future of Dragon Ball across the board.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared this new inside look into the house of Piccolo, with the Namekian reportedly set to receive the lion's share of screen time as the Red Ribbon Army seeks to eliminate the Z-Fighters with the help of its newest androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2:

Toriyama's Illustration of Piccolo's house, and the inside of his house have been officially revealed!#DragonBallSuperSuperHero pic.twitter.com/QLIFYCDzC3 — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) June 23, 2022

Currently, in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Goku and Vegeta are fighting against the Heeters as a part of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, with the Z-Fighters seeing some big changes when it comes to transformations such as Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively. While the Shonen franchise has confirmed that a new anime project is in the works, the details regarding this new project's story are still up in the air as to whether it will be a new movie or if the television series is planning a comeback.

What do you think of this tour of Piccolo's abode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.