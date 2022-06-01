Dragon Ball Creator Shares Surprising New Piccolo Fact

The series creator behind Dragon Ball Super has opened up about one of his most surprising tidbits about Piccolo heading into the release of the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Toei Animation will finally be launching the next major feature film in the franchise across theaters in Japan later this month, and soon that means fans will get to see more of Gohan and Piccolo as the two of them are the main ones left to defend Earth from the major threats this time around. Fans of the duo are hoping to see these two fighters in a new light after spending so much time on the sidelines.

That’s something even Dragon Ball Super series creator Akira Toriyama is looking forward to seeing from Piccolo as in a special interview with Dragon Ball’s official website, Toriyama actually revealed that Piccolo is his favorite character. Teasing that the new movie will be breaking the fighter out of his shell even more so for the first real time in the franchise, it’s certainly surprising to see Piccolo is Toriyama’s favorite considering how often he’s pushed to the background in many of the anime’s biggest moments.

“Actually, Piccolo is my favorite character,” Toriyama began, “He’s always so quiet, so this might be the first time he’s been this talkative and active.” Explaining why Piccolo’s the one teaming with Gohan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s big fight, Toriyama noted that it was to help properly motivate Gohan, “In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher Piccolo rather than his father Goku. I figured I’d try giving birth to a new superhero, by putting these two in the spotlight through their intense battles with the Gamma androids.”

Piccolo has played some kind of role in many of the franchise’s big moments, but Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be one of the first times in a long while that he will be instrumental in the actual final battle of a project. With the movie hitting theaters in Japan on June 11 before making its way to international theaters later this Summer, it won’t be too much longer before we see how Piccolo and Gohan’s big fight turns out!

