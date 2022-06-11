Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Shows Off Ultimate Gohan's Power

✖

Dragon Ball Super will be seeing Gohan and Piccolo taking the center stage against the next major threat to Earth in the new movie, and the newest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is showing off even more of the kind of power Ultimate Gohan will be bringing to the table. One of the major reasons to be excited for the new movie outside of the fact it's the first new anime project for the franchise in four long years, but that it will be seeing Gohan and Piccolo take anchor in the main fight. It's something fans have been wanting to see from the duo for quite a while.

Fans had been wondering what kind of power Gohan would be wielding in the new film as it looked like he had gone back to studying after unlocking his previous level of power at the end of the anime series, but the newest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero confirms that Gohan will be highly utilizing his Ultimate form (alongside Piccolo using his own new transformation) against the main threats of the movie. It's certainly looking like he's back to peak power, and you can check out the new trailer from Toei Animation below:

It won't be too long until we get to see all of this go down for ourselves as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on June 11th, and will be officially hitting theaters around the world later this Summer. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

