Dragon Ball Creator Explains Why Gohan and Piccolo Team Up in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super original series creator explains why Gohan and Piccolo are going to have the main team up for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! There have been nothing but surprises since the new movie was first announced. Not only did Toriyama start work on the second Dragon Ball Super movie before Dragon Ball Super: Broly even hit theaters, but this new project will be the first fully 3D animated feature film in the franchise overall. Fans have been curious as to why Gohan and Piccolo seem to be taking the main core of the action and fights this time around, however.

Speaking to the official Dragon Ball website, Toriyama opened up about why Gohan and Piccolo are the main team up for the new movie as he explained that Gohan hasn't had a major role in a while, "Gohan is actually stronger than anyone...or so it's said, but lately he hasn't really gotten a chance to shine." But as for bringing Piccolo into the mix, the creator figured that Gohan's teacher would serve as more of a well of growth.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher Piccolo rather than his father Goku," Toriyama continued before ending with, "I figured I'd try giving birth to a new superhero, by putting these two in the spotlight through their intense battles with the Gamma androids." With the teases of both Gohan and Piccolo reaches new levels of power just by the nature of getting starring roles in the next movie, it's clear that Toriyama has really gone all out for their big team up!

It's not going to be too much longer before we figure out how well Gohan and Piccolo's team up work works out as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on June 11th, and will be officially hitting theaters around the world later this Summer. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? Are you excited to see Gohan and Piccolo take over the next Dragon Ball Super movie? What are you hoping to see from the duo's big new team up? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!