Dragon Ball Super's Creator Reveals His Favorite Character

Akira Toriyama has been working on the world of Goku and the Z-Fighters since the 1980s, with the upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, set to focus on Gohan and Piccolo versus Goku and Vegeta. In the lead-up to the June release in Japan, the creator of Dragon Ball took the opportunity to participate in an interview wherein the mangaka had revealed his favorite character. With the Red Ribbon Army set to return, fans are wondering if Toriyama had used this movie to potentially bring back any big villains from the Shonen's past, including Cell.

In an interview for the Official Dragon Ball Website, Toriyama revealed that his favorite character is currently Piccolo, with the Namekian brawler set to receive a new transformation in Super Hero and battle on the front lines alongside Son Gohan against the new nefarious androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2:

"Piccolo is my favorite character. He's always so quiet, so this might be the first time he's been this talkative and active."

On top of this quote, Toriyama took the opportunity to dive into how Gohan sees Piccolo when it comes to his mentor being a part of the Son family alongside Videl and Pan:

"Gohan has always had a strong bond with Piccolo, ever since training with him as a young child. Videl and Pan likewise think of PIccolo as a family member they can rely on more than any other."

While Goku has been training off-world, Piccolo has seemingly been hanging around Gohan and his family, unsurprisingly causing many fans to hilariously dub the Namekian as Gohan's true father. With Gohan and Piccolo creating a number of tag-team attacks during the Moro Arc of the manga, which has yet to receive an anime adaptation of its own, it will be interesting to see if any of these flashy new moves have made their way into Super Hero.

While Dragon Ball Super is set to return with this new summer film, fans are still waiting on word as to whether a return of the anime series is nigh, with both the Moro Arc and Granolah Arc potentially having the ability to give the television series plenty of material to work with.

Who is your favorite Dragon Ball character? Do you think Piccolo's upcoming transformation might put him at the top of the ladder within the Z-Fighter roster?

Via Dragon Ball Super Official Twitter