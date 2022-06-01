New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Sets Up a Piccolo Surprise

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was originally supposed to arrive in theaters in Japan this past April, but unfortunately, had to be delayed as a result of the hacking attack on Toei Animation. With the movie now set to arrive in the east on June 11th, fans are trying to figure out the many secrets that the shonen film is still holding close to its chest, with the voice actor for Piccolo hinting that the Namekian’s new transformation still has secrets of its own.

Even though we’ve seen Piccolo’s new form in action in several trailers and television spots for the upcoming Shonen movie, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the transformation that fans have hilariously dubbed “Piccolo Smooth”. When the form was first explored in promotional material for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it was stated that the new form was Piccolo’s “potential unleashed”, leaving many to believe that it was a similar power-up as Gohan’s mystic form that he first learned during the Majin Buu Saga. However, since the Namekian’s skin color changes and some slight variations are made to his body, it will be interesting to see if we learn more about the origins of this new energy boost.

The Official Twitter Account for Dragon Ball’s upcoming movie shared a new interview with Toshio Furukawa, in which the voice actor states that the new transformation changes the skin color of the Namekian Z-Fighter and how this new form has been the highlight of the man who has been voicing Piccolo for decades:

Surprisingly little has leaked regarding if any surprise characters will be making an appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, though with Gohan in the lead role and the Red Ribbon Army set to make a comeback, many fans have thought that this movie will be the perfect opportunity to bring back Cell. Cell has been one of the only major villains of Dragon Ball Z to not be brought back from the dead, with Frieza, Majin Buu, and Vegeta still standing strong in the sequel series. Needless to say, fans of the Shonen franchise are sure to learn more once the film hits theaters in Japan on June 11th later this month.