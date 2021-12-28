Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Details the Red Ribbon Army’s New Villains

Dragon Ball is bringing back the Red Ribbon Army for its next movie, and has revealed some new details about the new Red Ribbon Army lineup making their debut in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! It was already an exciting prospect on its own given that it’s the first new anime release since Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but each new look at the upcoming film makes it even more so with major reveals such as Gohan having a pivotal role, some new Androids in the mix, and the return of classic villain group, the Red Ribbon Army.

There is still a lot that needs to be revealed about what the main story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will actually be, but it’s clear that this new Red Ribbon Army has developed new Androids for a mysterious new plot that Gohan and Piccolo will need to stop. The official website has revealed who will be voicing each of the new characters, however, along with a tease about their role in the movie. Joining the previously confirmed new additions of Hiroshi Kamiya as Gamma 1 and Mamoru Miyano as Gamma 2 are the other members of the new Red Ribbon Army that include:

Dr. Hedo (voiced by Miyu Irino) – A genius scientist employed by the Red Ribbon Army. Dr. Hedo possesses highly advanced Android technology.

Magenta (voiced by Volcano Ota) – President of Red Pharmaceuticals, the current public face of the Red Ribbon Army. In order to rebuild the army, he gets in touch with Dr. Hedo.



Carmine (voiced by Ryota Takeuchi) – Magenta’s confidant and his driver, characterized by his large pompadour.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be releasing in Japan on April 22nd next year, but has yet to set an international release date as of this writing. Toei Animation describes the film as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’! The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

