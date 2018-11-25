‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Reveals its Tournament of Power Ending

The latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga put an end to the Tournament of Power, and like how the rest of the Tournament of Power has changed from the anime series, the manga has a unique ending as well.

Though the final fighters end up being the same, with the same winner, the way it goes about Universe 7’s victory is much, much different.

In the anime series, Freeza and Goku united their powers together for one final push against Jiren. Their teamwork is impressive, and the two manage to push Jiren out of the stage, leaving Android 17 as Universe 7’s sole winner of the Tournament of Power. In the manga, the results are the same but 17’s win comes about differently.

In the manga, Vegeta is actually one of the final fighters in the Tournament of Power, outlasting Toppo. He and Goku work together to wear down Jiren, but Vegeta’s soon eliminated. Goku’s about to lose as well, as Jiren pushes Goku to the edge of the arena as the final minute of the tournament approaches.

Though when he’s focused on Goku, Freeza appears from behind an launches a massive Death Ball at both Jiren and Goku. Goku then grabs Jiren and holds him in place, but Jiren manages to deflect the blast. Freeza then quickly transforms into his Golden Freeza form and uses this temporary distraction to charge at both Goku and Jiren, pushing all three of them from the arena.

It was thought to be a draw, but Android 17 emerges from the rubble and says he’s just fine. He had faked his self-destruction (like in the anime) and says this was he and Freeza’s winning strategy, since they are opposed to just outright brawling like Goku and Vegeta are.

With this, the Tournament of Power in the manga comes to an end and Android 17 wishes all the erased universes back to life. But unlike the anime, it’s not revealed to be some grand plan from the two Zenos and genuinely seems to take the Grand Minister by surprise. Though the wish does move their Mortal Ranking in the universes, and Universe 7 is now third from the bottom.

