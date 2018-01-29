‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans May Have Figured out How Universe 7 Will Win Against Jiren and Toppo

As Dragon Ball Super is getting down to the last five minutes of the Tournament of Power, and fans are bursting at the seams with theories about how things are going to shake out:

Right now, Toppo has thrashed Freeza and has Android 17 on the run, while Goku and Vegeta are unable to put a serious dent in Jiren. The next episode will see Vegeta taking on Toppo and possibly being eliminated, while upcoming episode spoilers have Goku and/or Android 17 being featured as the final combatants. All of that info tracks with what is being pitched above – though there could be some important differences.

First of all, the general consensus is that the Tournament will seemingly end in a draw, before the reveal that Freeza is still in the ring edges the victory to Universe 7. However, there are definitely competing theories about how that ending will be reached:

One theory is that Vegeta will sacrifice himself, but will cause Toppo to be eliminated, as well – either by defeating him, or causing him to violate the rules (say, by killing Vegeta). That would leave Goku and Android 17 to team up against Jiren.

Other theories say that the final two Universe 7 fighters (whomever they may be) will battle both Toppo and Jiren to a standstill, with time running out. The reveal that Freeza is still passed out in the ring would provide the win.

The interesting thing about both of these theories is that they end with the idea of Freeza bringing home the win for Universe 7. Since the earliest days of the Tournament of Power arc, fans have suspected that Freeza has an underlying scheme that will ultimately put the Super Dragon Balls in his hands. It may not happen according to any plan the villain had, but if fate delivers the wish to him regardless, then the Dragon Ball Super multiverse as we know it could come to an end!

…Could this be the cliffhanger that keeps fans chomping at the bit during the series hiatus?

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.