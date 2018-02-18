‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Brought Back Ultra Instinct Goku

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 128 of Dragon Ball Super below!

Dragon Ball Super is down to its final three minutes of the Tournament of Power, and that means the action is going to ramp up even more so as the final pieces are put into place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Which means that Episode 128 provides something fans have been wanting for several episodes now, the return of Ultra Instinct Goku and his rematch with Jiren.

As teased by promo images released for the episode, Goku goes Ultra Instinct in the fight with Jiren. Getting there, however, was definitely the toughest part. Goku was still recovering his stamina from the previous episode, but Vegeta managed to stand tall against Jiren.

But despite all of his efforts, Vegeta himself is eliminated from the Tournament of Power. Passing on his wishes to Goku, he gives Goku the last burst of his energy. Goku then regains enough stamina to stand, and reach Super Saiyan Blue, but this also proves to be a futile effort against Jiren.

Jiren tells Goku he can’t understand why they put all of their faith in him as “Trust begets nothing,” but Goku asks if Jiren really thinks so, and Jiren seems surprised by this. Goku has an impressive effort, but nothing is breaking through Jiren’s defenses. In fact, Jiren lands a massive punch on Goku and knocks him out of Super Saiyan Blue.

Jiren says Goku’s reached his limits, but Goku retorts that Vegeta and everyone are trusting him. Saying he can’t lose, he approaches Jiren again but is easily stopped. The other Gods of Destruction say the fight has been decided as Jiren rains numerous blows onto Goku, but before he knocks Goku onto the edge, Goku takes a punch to the face.

He then remembers the words of all of his fellow competitors, and swifty dodges Jiren’s next super charged punch. Jiren can’t land a hit, and the spectators notice that Goku not only dodged but delivered a strong enough punch. His posture’s changed, and he’s reached the Ultra Instinct state again.

Goku then stands in front of Jiren, and something seems different about Ultra Instinct this time. Two minutes remain in the Tournament of Power.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.