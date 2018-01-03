Dragon Ball Super: How Can Universe 7 Win The Tournament Of Power?

Dragon Ball Super is quickly coming to the end of the Tournament of Power, with the final showdown set between Universes 7 and 11. With recent Dragon Ball Super spoilers hinting at more losses for Goku’s team, it’s become a big question how Unvierse 7 can hope to defeat the all-powerful Pride Trooper trio of Dyspo, Toppo, and Jiren. Well, some fans on Reddit have been breaking down the situation, and have come up with one or two ways that Universe 7 can win it all – or at the very least, not lose.

Final Battle Theory

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have already broken down who is left on the Universe 7 and 11 teams, and have figured out the following the last eliminations leading up to the final match:

Android 17 is seemingly eliminated in a fight between himself, Toppo and Gohan.

Gohan and Freeza team-up to take on Dyspo while Goku and Vegeta battle Jiren. Dyspo is eliminated.

Freeza or Gohan gets eliminated by Toppo after defeating Dyspo, leaving the final three of Universe 7 vs. Jiren and Toppo (who is powered up as the new God of Destruction).

One Universe 7 team member (likely Gohan) sacrifices themselves to take out Toppo, leaving Goku and Vegeta to battle a fully-powered Jiren.

How Universe 7 Wins

The details leading up to the final battle of the Tournament of Power are vague and uncertain, but most fans agree that it will come down to Goku, Vegeta, and Jiren. Even though Vegeta will be severely wounded in his upcoming fight with Jiren, it’s suspected that the injury and recovery could help the Saiyan prince finally unlock Ultra Instinct! That would make the final fight a UI tag-team (or fusion) between Goku and Vegeta to take down Jiren, and secure the win for Universe 7.

Again, this is all up in the air, so the details could be different; Goku could end up fighting Jiren alone, with a fully unlocked UI vs. Jiren’s full power, which is bigger than that of a God of Destruction. That’s the fight that fans want to see the most, and a scenario that fits with the tradition of Dragon Ball Z: namely, Goku unlocking a new power-up in a drastic fight, only to master that power-up in the climatic battle and narrowly win the day (see: The Freeza Saga).

…Or Draw

Maybe Universe 7 doesn’t win – but maybe it doesn’t lose the tournament, either. Maybe the Zenos declare a draw between Universes 7 and 11!

Both universes have uniquely powerful and noble warriors that the Zenos love to watch fight, and given the powerups that are still possible, it’s not hard to see the Universe 7 Saiyans being equally matched to a God of Destruction Toppo and a version of Jiren who is even more powerful than that!

A similar twist happened in the Tournament of Destruction, when Grand Zeno decided to postpone universe erasure until the Tournament of Power, based on the impressive matches between Universes 6 and 7. What a draw would mean for the next chapter of the “Universe Survival” arc is anyone’s guess; but a draw would mean that no one gets to make a wish on the Super Dragon Balls, which has been the motivating factor for Jiren all along. If the tournament doesn’t provide that rewards, it would definitely become the next quest for both Goku and Jiren to embark on.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.