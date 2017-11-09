‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Another Universe Will Soon Be Annihilated

Dragon Ball Super is speeding along with the ‘Universal Survival’ tournament, but it seems the event is about to end for one universe. A set of new title for the anime were just released, and they tease the impending demise of one universe.

Earlier today, Animage shared a set of episode titles for Dragon Ball Super. The anime made a few major confirmations with the spoiler-heavy names, but episode 118 caught everyone by surprise (via Herms). The title for the episode is “Accelerating Drama: A Universe Disappears…!” and you can guess where things are going from there.

So far, fans are split over which universe is about to get the boot from Akira Toriyama. Universe 7 is safe from the culling, but there are a handful of other universes are ripe for the picking. You can check out which universes are the most likely to go bye-bye in the slides below:

Universe 2

It’s been a long ride for Universe 2, but fans know it is just a matter of time before the group gets knocked out of the Tournament of Power. As of right now, the universe has five fighters left on its team. Ribrianne will be the most familiar one to fans as the lovely heroine cannot stop challenging Goku, but Rozie and Zarbuto are also on the squad.

The universe seems poised for elimination thanks to one Dragon Ball Super synopsis. For summary of the episode prior to 118 confirms Goku will be targeted by Universe 2. The hero will push back against Ribrianne and her comrades when Androids 17 & 18 come calling, and the three are all but guaranteed to take the gang down.

Universe 6

If Universe 2 manages to make it away from Goku’s tag-team alive, then Universe 6 could be the surprise man out. Currently, the team has four players in action with Kale, Caulifla, Saoneru, and Pilina. It seems more and more likely that Goku will disqualify both the female Saiyans thanks to their Kefla fusion, but the team would still have its Namekians around. Gohan and Piccolo are currently fighting the warriors, so there is a small chance Dragon Ball Super will ring-out the Namekians as an aside to hurry its pacing.

Universe 3

Though unlikely, it is not impossible to think that Universe 3 may be the next team to go. The gang currently has six fights to its name, but several of them are in danger. The anime’s latest episode saw Katpesra pick a fight with Freeza, and the police officer will soon step to the Androids. The team also has three robots on its roster who antagonized Goku as of late, so Dragon Ball Super may take a bit of revenge against the bots.





