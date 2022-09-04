Dragon Ball Super Rumor Suggests a Web-Anime Is on the Way

Dragon Ball Super is in top form these days, and we have its new movie to thank. If you did not know, the anime is back in the spotlight all thanks to Gohan and Piccolo's big-screen adventure. Of course, the comeback has reignited pleas from fans for a television return. And if a new report is right, Dragon Ball Super might have a little gift up its sleeve.

The little rumor turned into a big deal on social media as fans got word a new show may be on its way. Over in Japan, an innocuous product page for a 2023 television calendar piqued attention once fans noticed its contributors. Some usual suspects like Shueisha and Fuji TV were on the list, but no one was expecting to see the 2023 Dragon Ball Super production Committee listed.

New reports went on to suggest Dragon Ball Super is eyeing a return in 2023, but it will not be the same as before. Dragon Ball sources like Chronicles claim the 2023 project will be a web anime with episodes lasting less than 23 minutes. The series will reportedly be its own thing rather than a continuation of Dragon Ball Super and come with an entirely new staff. But if all works out, a full-blown TV anime will come sometime later down the line.

At this point, Toei Animation has not said anything about these rumors, and the same goes for Dragon Ball Super's previous production committees. All eyes are still on the anime's latest movie outing, after all. But as the year winds down, fans could get some long-awaited news about Dragon Ball Super making a comeback... even if it isn't how they expected it to happen.

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball rumor? Is it about time for the anime to make a small-screen comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.