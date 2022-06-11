Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Opens the Door For More Android Sagas

Dragon Ball has learned a thing or three about androids during its lifetime. From its past to the present, the franchise has pitted its heroes against all sorts of high-tech enemies, and some of those androids have gone on to become allies. It seems whenever an android enters the picture, Dragon Ball serves up a hit arc to fans. And in the wake of the anime's latest movie, a new kind of android saga has been set up.

If you have seen the new movie, you will already know it features a number of androids. After all, the Red Ribbon Army commandeered the study during its heyday, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero shines a light on the group. The movie follows Piccolo and Gohan as they encounter a pair of androids fresh from the Red Ribbon Army's HQ, and things only get worse when one scientist lets loose a giant secret weapon.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: What Happened to the Red Ribbon Army? | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Passes $69 Million at Global Box Office

By the end of Dragon Ball's new film, the second coming of Cell is taken out, and our heroes are down an android. Still, not all hope is lost. The anime confirms Gamma 1 has defected from the Red Ribbon Army to pursue the life of a superhero who does good. And as for the army's best creator, Dr. Hedo joins Capsule Corps, in the end, to use his brains for good.

With Dr. Hedo and Gamma 1 still alive, the seeds of a new android arc have been planted. There's a simple fact that Dr. Hedo could create more machines; After all, he did make a monstrous version of Cell that was sent to battle before it could be completed. There is no denying the man's genius, and Gamma 1 has shown Dr. Hedo what kind of good an android can do.

Of course, there is also the fact Android 17 and Android 18 have yet to meet Gamma 1. Fans are now desperate to see the trio interact now that they're all on the same side. And if this saga should come to life, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero already introduced the perfect villain. Dr. Hedo welcomed Android 21 – or their base rather – to the canon this year as she is his grandmother. And given her marriage to Dr. Gero, there is no telling what kind of revenge she may seek for his death.

What do you think about Dragon Ball's future? Should the IP tackle another android saga down the line? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.