Dragon Ball Fans Aren't Happy with Whis Following THAT Big Death

Dragon Ball Super made fans freak out in a big way this month. The end of August welcomed the manga's new chapter, and the awaited update focused on Merus and Moro. The pair went against one another in battle, but its ending with Whis left fans with a salty taste in their mouths.

For those who have read the new chapter, they will understand what's up. Merus and Moro continue to fight up until the point of no return. With Goku on the sidelines, he can do nothing but watch as Merus fades into absolute nothingness once he takes a chunk out of Moro.

And as for Whis? Well, the angel of Universe 7 was the one who coordinated Merus coming to Earth, and he was okay with seeing his little brother go.

The final pages of the Dragon Ball Super update show Beerus and Whis while they react to Merus' death. The God of Destruction is unsurprised as his is mentor. In fact, Whis says Merus was a strange little brother from the start, and the line implies the angel isn't too upset by his death.

Of course, some fans were put off by the reaction, and they took to social media to vent their anger. A number of Dragon Ball fans questioned how Whis could be so callous, but others felt his words in in-character given the neutral nature of angels. But as you can see below, that explanation was not enough to placate everyone...

