Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals How They Animate Goku's Kamehameha

✖

Dragon Ball fans know Goku better than any other Saiyan, and they're familiar with all of his moves. From Ultra Instinct to Kaio-ken, there are tons of tools in Goku's belt. Of course, there are no techniques as popular as the Kamehameha Wave, and one of the anime's top artists has shown fans a behind-the-scenes take on the attack.

Over on Twitter, artist Yuya Takahashi got fans excited when they posted a piece of artwork breaking down Goku's most famous movie. The GIF gives a close-up look at the storyboard Takahashi pens for any animation. You can find the reel below, and it shows Goku in top shape as he prepares to blast away an enemy with ease.

The short Dragon Ball reel is all sharp angles and roughly drawn movement. It begins with a shot of Goku head-on as he brings his hands together in a cusp. The reel follows Goku as he moves his hands back to this side as he begins gathering energy. It ends with Goku pushing that energy forward, and as you can tell, the Kamehameha blast is a devastating one.

Seriously, that would not be fun to get hit with. Not even Vegeta would take kindly to such an attack, and he's not alone. If Freeza could choose between revisiting Hell or taking this attack, well - he would be going back to the underworld.

If you want to check out more animation for Takahashi, you can find plenty of his work in Dragon Ball Super. He helped oversee the show's first opening as well as episodes 114, 131, and more. Takahashi has also provided key animation for Fairy Tail and began to give animation lessons online via Youtube earlier this year.

What do you think of this behind-the-scenes clip? Where to Takahashi rank on your list of top animators? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.