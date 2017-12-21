‘Dragon Ball Super’ Will Pit Freeza Against [SPOILER] Soon

Dragon Ball Super is heading towards the Tournament of Power's climax, and a lot of fights are about to get underway. The anime will see Goku's squad take on Universe 3 in a final battle soon, but a new set of spoilers just hinted where it will go next.

Apparently, the show's next steps have lots to do with Freeza fighting Universe 11.

This week, Weekly Shonen Jump will unveil its new issue, and scans of the magazine seem to have hit the web. Fan translators have since turned the synopsis of episode 122 around, and it confirms that Dragon Ball Super is about to put Freeza to work.

You can check out the summary of "Staking His Pride! Vegeta Challenges the Strongest!!" below:

"Vegeta attacks the strongest warrior, Jiren! Only warriors from Universes 7 and 11 remain at the Tournament of Power! Vegeta challenges Jiren to battle in Goku's stead...!

Freeza This Week: Targeting Dyspo! Universe 11's Dyspo tries to hinder Universe 7's warriors. Disliking this strategy, Freeza selects Dyspo as his next target."

As you can see, Freeza is about to fight a surprising member of Universe 11. When the two teams go head-to-head, Freeza will turn his attention to Dyspo when the opponent starts messing with Universe 7. Freeza will not take that strategy lightly, and Dyspo could find himself eliminated if he doesn't take Goku's nemesis seriously.

