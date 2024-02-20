Dragon Ball Just Gifted Ultimate Gohan an Official Name

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and in that time it has uncovered a ton of big transformations. Super Saiyan marked a turning point for the series, and Dragon Ball heroes have only gotten more powerful since. Gohan has proven this time and again with his impressive power scaling, and at last, the Dragon Ball franchise just gifted his ultimate form a name.

Because believe it or not, Gohan has been using his ultimate forms for years without a name. The Saiyan first debuted the power in Fall 1994, and Dragon Ball Z fans spent years coming up with names for the power. From Mystic Gohan and Gohan Evolved, a ton of names have been used to reference the transformation, but we have an official name.

As it turns out, Gohan's ultimate form is called... Ultimate Gohan. The hero himself did not know that was the form's name until Goten told him. While the brothers sparred in Dragon Ball Super chapter 102, Goten called out the name after Gohan tapped into the form. It was there Goten confirmed Ultimate Gohan was the name everyone used for the power boost.

"[It's] the name of that transformation! We never knew what to call it, so we came up with Ultimate," Goten admitted. And when Gohan casted doubt on the name, the younger hero hit back. "What do you mean? It's an awesome name!"

So there you have it! All of the back-and-forth on Gohan can stop. Dragon Ball Super just ushered in the first use of Ultimate Gohan to the canon. So if you need to catch up on the manga to check out chapter 102, you can read Dragon Ball Super on Manga Plus. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

What do you make of this fourth-wall reveal? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!