Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids

Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.

Dr. Gero originally created the Androids as a way to get revenge against Son Goku as the Z-Fighter as a child was essential in destroying the original version of the Red Ribbon Army, the criminal organization that the mad scientist had previously worked for. While not much is known about the lives of Androids 16, 17, and 18 before they were transformed into automatons, a major clue recently dropped in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which saw a quick Easter Egg showing that the son of Dr. Gero looked quite similar to that of Android 16. With the Androids, sans 16 who died at the hands of Cell, continuing to play a major role in Dragon Ball Super, perhaps we'll see more of their origin story in the future of the Shonen sequel.

Android Triangle

Kentaro Yabuki, the creator of Ayakashi Triangle and Black Cat shared their take on the popular Dragon Ball androids for the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, taking us back to the days of Dragon Ball Z and showing off his take on the outfits they wore while seeking to bring Goku's life to an end:

(Photo: Shueisha)

At present, the Androids have been absent from Dragon Ball Super's manga comeback, with the new storyline focusing on the period prior to the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and seeing teenage Goten and Trunks trying their hand at playing superheroes themselves. When the anime does return to the small screen, the androids will have a role to play in the Moro Arc, as the storyline gave both 17 and 18 a major advantage against the energy-absorbing sorcerer.

What do you think of this new take on Androids 17 and 18? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.