Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Sets Up a High-Tech Mystery

Dragon Ball Super has just dropped a major cliffhanger in the first chapter of its new story arc – setting up a high-tech mystery that could have some major game-changing implications for the Dragon Ball Universe!

If you haven't been paying attention lately (understandable, since Dragon Ball Super anime has been on hiatus for years, and even the manga recently took a break...) a pivotal new storyline has started. That story arc is titled "Super Heroes" and is a direct lead-in to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie that was released this summer. Well, this expanded look at the characters and events that led to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero also starts with a look at how the film's controversial climax came about!

The story of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 details how teenage Goten and Trunks are left defending Earth while their dads (Goku and Vegeta, respectively) are off-world training to combat the new threat of Black Freeza! Goten and Trunks are trying to balance the average demands of high school with a secret life of using their Saiyan abilities to fight crime as the super heroes Saiyaman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten).

During the first chapter of Dragon Ball Super's Super Heroes arc, Goten and Trunks are ultimately drawn into stopping a string of crimes in which Capsule Corp. helper robots are being sabotaged. The two Saiyamen track the sabotage to a scary perpetrator who looks like a Frankenstein monster (to the chagrin of Trunks, who is terrified of the supernatural). A showdown at the layer of the zombie-crooks ends with Goten clearing out some high school hostages so Trunks can go Super Saiyan and defeat the powerful undead robotic foes, laying them laid out in need of repairs.

However, before leaving the bad guys' place, Goten and Trunks discover a disc hidden in a safe, labeled "Dr. Gero Confidential Disc."

We know from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie that this disc of the late Dr. Gero (Dragon Ball Z villain who created Cell and the Red Ribbon Androids) leads to some pretty drastic new threats. Soon after Goten and Trunks leave the hideout, Dr. Hedo (Gero's grandson) arrives and freaks that the disc is gone – probably because he knows it's key to the development of the next-generation androids he's trying to make (Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Cell Max).

