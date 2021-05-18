Dragon Ball Z Fan Summons Cell with an Insanely Good Sculpture

✖

Dragon Ball Z introduced the Shonen franchise to several new heroes and villains alike to the creation of Akira Toriyama, but a major antagonist has yet to make a return to the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, and one fan has shown off their devotion to the creation of Dr. Gero via an insane fan sculpture of Cell. Acting as a combination of genetic material from the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Freeza, Cell's main mission was to become "perfect" by absorbing both Androids 17 and 18, which he was ultimately successful in doing.

Currently, Cell is set to make a return during the "Space-Time War Arc" of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, most likely making his introduction thanks in part to the universe created by the mad scientist from the Dark Demon Dimension known as Fuu. While we don't know if Cell will get a new transformation from his upcoming return, he is sure to get a power-up to keep up with the skyrocketing power levels of the Z Fighters that have come a long way since the Cell Games. In a previous appearance in Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game, Cell was given a horrific transformation that turned him into a monstrous beast known as Cell-X.

Twitter User Mundo Kame shared this insanely detailed statue of Dr. Gero's greatest creation, taking a far more realistic look at the villain who was created from the genetic material of most of the heroes and villains in the history of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z:

- Cell versión realista - Ahora mismo tengo sensaciones muy raras... No sé si es una genialidad, o es horrendo, pero joder que miedo... - Escala 1/4#DragonBall #DragonBallZ #Cell #CellPerfect pic.twitter.com/DMNjbERNfy — Mundo Kame (@MundoKame) May 17, 2021

Cell hasn't come back to the land of the living since being blasted into atoms by Gohan's strength as a Super Saiyan 2, but that hasn't stopped him from being used in ancillary material. Dragon Ball GT for example had brought Cell back alongside countless other dead villains that were in the afterlife as part of a plan to create Dr. Gero's "true" greatest creation in Super Android 17.

Do you want to see Cell come back in the main series proper? How do you think his role will play out in the Space-Time War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.