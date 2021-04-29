New Dragon Ball Promo Teases the Secret to Cell's Revival

✖

Dragon Ball makes no bones about its love of Freeza, but when it comes to classic villains, few have gotten the short stick quite like Cell. The character is a favorite with fans to this day, but he has not been visited in years at this point. While Freeza and Majin Buu have had various comebacks, Cell is still as dead as ever, but that won't be the case for long in one series.

If you did not know, Dragon Ball Heroes confirmed it has plans to revive Cell, and the PR anime will hopefully bring the villain to life soon. Not long ago, a set of arcade cards based on the Space-and-Time War arc went live, and one even nodded to Cell. And thanks to a new translation, fans know a bit more about Cell's revival.

#SDBH BM8 short character bios.

Complete bios will be available when BM8 releases. So, Cell was revived by a Demon too, huh?🤔

Who could that demon be?

Demigra? Towa? 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/j1noAJurp1 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) April 28, 2021

According to the card, Cell and Hearts were brought back to life by an unnamed demon. As you can imagine, a lot of Dragon Ball fans are eager to learn why Cell was revived and what part he will play in this arc. Right now, Goku and Vegeta are battling to their content in the new universe made by Fu. Hearts has shown up already to help Goku, so it is just a matter of time before Cell shows up.

This resurrection will mark. Cell's first appearance in the Dragon Ball Heroes anime. If you are familiar with the manga, the villain showed up in the Prison Planet Saga as a Ghost Warrior. In this instance, Cell was not truly brought back to life, and he battled Cooler during his run. But now, it seems Cell is being fully revived, but fans expect there will be conditions to his return.

Of course, this is not the first time Cell has been brought back. The mainline series has kept Cell in the shadows, but games like Dragon Ball Online and Xenoverse have leaned into the villain numerous times. But when it comes to the anime, Cell's big return has yet to happen so far as the canon is concerned.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball update? Should Cell make a comeback in the mainline series one day...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.