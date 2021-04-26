Dragon Ball Z Celebrates 32nd Anniversary
Dragon Ball Z is celebrating its 32nd Anniversary! The first episode of the series premiered on April 26, 1989 in Japan and the franchise is now at a more popular and celebrated place than ever. Although it's not the first iteration of Akira Toriyama's original manga series, it's often the first series many fans outside of Japan became familiar with. When the anime was first making its way through international territories, the Z iteration of the series was the one to help break the franchise into other territories outside of Japan (with the original Dragon Ball airing in North America soon after).
It's been 32 years since Dragon Ball Z first premiered in Japan (and nearly 25 years since its September 1996 broadcast debut in North America), and in the years since the franchise has exploded into a whole new level of pop culture domination (even without a currently airing anime series). It's been a long road for the anime and an even longer potential road ahead.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Dragon Ball Z's big 32nd Anniversary, and let us know your thoughts! When did you jump into the anime for the first time? What are your favorite moments? Did you check out the manga first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Where Were You?
On this day in 1989, the first episode of Dragon Ball Z premiered. pic.twitter.com/yoUKP0nwle— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 26, 2021
It's Been a Long Road...
April 26, 1989.
The first episode of #DragonBallZ aired on Japanese television 32 years ago today.
Which one's your most favorite moment in #DBZ?👀— SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) April 26, 2021
(except transformation moments) pic.twitter.com/4U6Gi4cu9K
Legend Status
Dragon Ball Z Anime is 32 years old today.
Legend. pic.twitter.com/zO7evdCDfH— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) April 26, 2021
Too Many Intense Battles Over the Years!
Today mark up 32 Anniversary of #DragonBallZ!! ✨🔥🐉 I was so exciting to finally watch a old anime series that is PURE GOLD! 😍💖😭💛💛 I never thought after so long years, got the chance to watch this beautiful episodes of when Gohan shows up & all the intense epic battles! pic.twitter.com/p2xtuCegwc— ЦПIΛᄂIΣП🌌🌠 (@Unialien) April 26, 2021
It's a Happy Day!
Today, the first episode of Dragon Ball Z aired in Japan so Happy DBZ Day!! #DBZ #DragonBallZ #ドラゴンボール pic.twitter.com/AuPlMqFZ4W— VINSMOKE MERCI #StopAsianHate (@MerciusJambe13) April 26, 2021
GOAT
My favorite Anime show of all time, #DragonBallZ, just turned 32 today in Japan. Happy birthday to one of the greatest shows of all time. pic.twitter.com/Ymp99diiQF— GameFreak (@gamefreak8211) April 26, 2021
Life Long Fan!
Happy 32nd birthday to Dragon Ball Z!!! Been a fan since 4 years old. It made a big impact in my life. Thank you #DragonBallZ pic.twitter.com/TttZHJdscl— Trooper (@TrooperCreator) April 26, 2021
Happy Anniversary to the Greatest!
On this day, 32 years ago, in 1989, the very 1st episode of Dbz premiered! Happy 32nd anniversary to one of the greatest anime in existence!#Dragonball #Dragonballz #Dbz #Anime #Goku #Vegeta #Piccolo #Goten #Gohan #Trunks #Akiratoriyama pic.twitter.com/KDnsaIzGvc— Blue Blizzard (@Dbchambersnews) April 26, 2021
Where Were You When Goku Went Super Saiyan for the First Time?
Happy 32nd Anniversary to Dragon Ball Z! (1989)#DragonBallZ #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/TfC0hCV9GQ— AnniversariesofAnimation (@animationbdays) April 26, 2021
Some Great Art for a Great Day!
32 years ago the first episode of @dragonballz aired. Check out some pieces I’ve made! #DragonBallZ pic.twitter.com/oZi3gzIL1V— That’s Badass Wood Art (@thatsbadassmn) April 26, 2021