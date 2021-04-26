Dragon Ball Z Celebrates 32nd Anniversary

Dragon Ball Z is celebrating its 32nd Anniversary! The first episode of the series premiered on April 26, 1989 in Japan and the franchise is now at a more popular and celebrated place than ever. Although it's not the first iteration of Akira Toriyama's original manga series, it's often the first series many fans outside of Japan became familiar with. When the anime was first making its way through international territories, the Z iteration of the series was the one to help break the franchise into other territories outside of Japan (with the original Dragon Ball airing in North America soon after).

It's been 32 years since Dragon Ball Z first premiered in Japan (and nearly 25 years since its September 1996 broadcast debut in North America), and in the years since the franchise has exploded into a whole new level of pop culture domination (even without a currently airing anime series). It's been a long road for the anime and an even longer potential road ahead.

