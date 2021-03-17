New Dragon Ball Poster Teases Cell's Comeback

✖

Dragon Ball is closing in on its next manga update this month, but that is not the only thing gunning for the franchise. The anime is still pushing forward with Dragon Ball Heroes every month, and the PR series has a big update to share. A new episode has gone live at last, and its new arc has put out a poster teasing the comeback of a very famous villain.

So if you have been waiting for Cell to make his return, your time has come. It seems the artificial fighter is ready to launch a big comeback, and we are here to breakdown all the things we know about his return.

#SDBH PR Anime "New Space-Time War" Arc Key Visual "A new chapter, 'New Space-Time War Arc' begins! The Super Warriors start the battle for their lives...!" Ep12 releases later today. pic.twitter.com/xjSpb8xE2m — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) March 17, 2021

Unfortunately, we don't know much about Cell's role in the new Space-and-Time arc. The story has only recently been teased now that the anime is tackling the story, so Cell's first appearance went live today. The poster does not show much of Cell save for a front shot in the bottom-left corner, and he looks pretty normal.

It seems this Cell hails from the pseudo-universe created for the Space-and-Time arc. He did show up as a ghost in a Dragon Ball previous arc, but Cell is coming back as the real deal now. So far, we have no idea who he will be fighting or why, but fans are being vocal about their picks. After all, Cell and Goku need a rematch, and everyone wants to see how the baddie reacts to Goku's new transformations. Ultra Instinct is going to be a shock for the villain, but Cell might have some hidden powers up his sleeve in this strange new universe.

