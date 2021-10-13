Dragon Ball Z Art Asks The Question, “What If Vegeta Was The First Super Saiyan?”

As we all know, the transformation of Super Saiyan was first introduced in Dragon Ball Z when Goku fought against the nefarious alien Freeza, witnessing the death of his best friend Krillin which gave him the anger that he needed to reach the new level that gave him a blond hairdo. With Vegeta having died right before Goku achieved this power, one fan artist has decided to imagine what would have happened if the Prince of the Saiyans was able to actually achieve the legendary status before his rival had in what is considered one of the greatest battles in Shonen history.

Though the Saiyan Prince wasn’t able to achieve the transformation of Super Saiyan on the Planet Namek, it only took a few years time for Vegeta to achieve the level just in time for the Android Saga. Training in outer space, Vegeta was able to use his anger at being weaker than Goku in order to reach the legendary status, making him more than a match for Androids 19 and 20. While his transformation wasn’t enough to defeat Android 18, it led him on a path to access the various levels of Super Saiyan, with the Prince eventually tapping into the power of the gods in Dragon Ball Super.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Artist Seven Signs Art created new art that sees Vegeta managing to become a Super Saiyan on the Planet Namek, giving Freeza a terrifying new foe to fight as he attempted to eradicate all the Saiyans in the universe and gain immortality from the Dragon Balls:

Currently, in the pages of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Vegeta has achieved a new transformation in Ultra Ego, a technique that he learned while training under the god of destruction Beerus. While the new technique has given him a major power increase, it doesn’t seem to be enough to take down the new threat to the Z Fighters in Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter who has an ax to grind with the Saiyan race as the warrior race had destroyed his people in the Cerealians.

What do you think of this new look at Vegeta from an alternate reality? How do you think the Dragon Ball timeline would have changed if the Prince of the Saiyans had become the first Super Saiyan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.