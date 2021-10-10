Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teases the Return of Vegeta’s Best Look

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is teasing the return of Vegeta’s best look from the series with its newest trailer! Toei Animation brought a new look at Dragon Ball Super‘s next big movie during New York Comic Con, and with it sparked a lot of questions as to what fans could expect to see in action. Not only that, but Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed a few new character designs from the film for some of the characters involved, and notably have yet to reveal a full look at Vegeta’s new design for the movie.

But while we have yet to get a full look at Vegeta’s design, one small moment in the new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero actually teases the return of a fan favorite look. At one point in the trailer, new characters Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are seen looking at Goku, Vegeta, and Buu as part of this big display and it’s likely that these three are being painted as major villains from the look at their profile photos. Making matters even funnier is the fact that Vegeta has gone full “badman” for this with the return of his “Badman” shirt. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that Vegeta’s look here is unlike the first figure releasing for the fighter as part of the movie, he’s probably not going to bring his Badman shirt back fully for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This also lines up with the fact that the profile pictures seen for Goku and Buu paint them to be terrible foes, and likely goes in line with the some of the looks that the Red Ribbon Army was able to get from each of them before. It has been revealed that this villainous group is now back in some capacity, but like the last time they have returned, it could be that their information is out of date.

It would be a fun nod for fans if Vegeta ends up bringing back this look, but then again, seeing Vegeta along with the rest of the fighters again in anime form would likely be enough for fans to truly enjoy seeing it all go down. Now it’s just a matter of seeing just how this all comes together, but what do you think? Would you like to see this new Vegeta look again someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!