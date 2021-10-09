Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Figures Give First-Look at Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has given fans the first look at Vegeta for the new movie through a new series of collectible figures! Although he was one of the very first characters revealed during the early promotional rounds for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Vegeta has been surprisingly absent from the teaser materials for the newest feature film project so far. It seems like Dragon Ball Super is going a different kind of direction in many ways for the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, so we haven’t actually gotten a look at Vegeta’s new design for the film just yet.

Surprisingly, the first look at Vegeta in the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie actually comes from the first line of S.H. Figuarts collectible figures being planned to coincide with the release of the film. As displayed at New York Comic Con, and revealed through closer look photos, the first set of figures not only reveal new looks at Goku, Piccolo, and the new characters Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, but a first look at Vegeta confirming the continued use of his Buu saga outfit. Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Vegeta can be briefly spotted in the New York Comic Con teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but we have yet to actually see him in full. It was confirmed by the panel that Vegeta would naturally be involved with the new film in some way as well, but we have yet to see what kind of role Vegeta would be playing. It’s the same for Goku as well seemingly as he’s kind of away from the main points of action in that teaser trailer as well. We might actually be getting much more of Piccolo this time around.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero seems fairly Earth based thus far, and that’s going to make it much different from the two manga arcs fans have been able to experience since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This film has been confirmed to be taking place some time after that movie, and before the End of Z, but there are still many questions left to be answered as to exactly what is going on. But we’ll see for ourselves soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is scheduled to release in Japan next year.

What do you think of this first look at Vegeta's new design from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Curious to see what role he'll be playing in the movie?