‘Dragon Ball Z: Broly’ Theatrical Re-Release Trailer

Dragon Ball is bringing back the character of Broly for his first canonized story, in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, but before we get to this new version of the iconic Legendary Super Saiyan, fans will get the chance to see where Broly’s first began!

Toei Animation is releasing a remastered English Dub version of the original 1993 movie, Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan in theaters this September – you can watch the announcement trailer above, and get the details below!

The theatrical screenings of Dragon Ball Z: Broly will be held as a Fathom Event from September 15 – 17, in select locations around the U.S. and Canada. You can find out about specific screening locations HERE.

If you never got to experience the original film, here’s a breakdown on what Dragon Ball Z: Broly is all about:

In Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Vegeta is approached by another Saiyan named Paragus for an important mission to rule a New Planet Vegeta, and destroy the “Legendary Super Saiyan,” a Saiyan transformation that appears every 1,000 years, giving the user limitless power at the expense of an uncontrollable berserker rage. The latest LSSJ has been terrorizing the South Galaxy, catching the attention of King Kai, who contacts Goku to intervene. When Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Gohan and Krillin travel to New Planet Vegeta, they embark on an investigation that results in the discovery that Paragus is actually behind the threat, and New Planet Vegeta is a farce.

The final reveal is that Paragus’ son Broly is actually the Legendary Super Saiyan, who Paragus has learned to control by fitting him with a control collar, with the goal of conquering the universe. Broly eventually breaks free of control, and is fueled by a hatred of Goku going back to when they were babies in the nursery. During Broly’s rampage, Paragus is killed by his son, but Broly is ultimately defeated by the Z-Fighters, including Goku’s chi-infused “Miracle blow” punch. Broly and New Planet Vegeta are both seemingly destroyed, ending the conflict.

Film was only the first chapter in the “Broly Threat Trilogy” of films that Dragon Ball Z put out during its run. For more on that, here’s a complete breakdown of Broly’s history you can read. All three films are considered to be non-canon, which is why this new Dragon Ball Super movie will be such an important change to the status quo.

You can see Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (Remastered) in theaters this September.