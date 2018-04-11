This Biology Textbook Will School You On ‘Dragon Ball Z’ And Cell

Even straight-A students have to admit school is boring more often than not. Tests, homework assignments, and vaguely congealed school lunches are all the await students on certain days, but some lucky biology lovers can get a break if their teachers happened to pick the best textbook out there.

Yes, there is an actual biology textbook out there that isn’t (always) boring, and it ensures its hip status with one solid Dragon Ball Z reference. Really — Cell is part of someone’s science curriculum, and it is okay to feel jealous.

Over on Reddit, a student blew the entire anime fandom away when they shared a look inside their biology text. The netizen said Dragon Ball Z‘s Cell makes an appearance in their textbook’s second chapter, and they were in no way joking.

As you can see above, an image of Cell is really used in some 9th grade textbook, and it even has text overlaid on it confirming it is — in fact — a cell. The picture is used to introduce the book’s chapter on the cell, and fans cannot stop making all the biological puns thanks to this anime surprise.

If you are curious about the textbook highlighting your favorite Dragon Ball Z baddie, you are in luck. The book comes from S. Chand Publishing and was written by Drs. Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur. Science for Ninth Class — Biology has everything you need to know about cells. And, strangely enough, you can get an anime education while your brushing up on the power cycle of a cell.

Seriously, who needs mitochondria to power up a cell when you’ve got Android 17 and Android 18? Exactly.

